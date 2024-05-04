HULU SELANGOR, May 4 — The Kuala Kubu Baru state by-election campaign is entering a critical period for all contesting parties and candidates to redouble their efforts to win as many votes as possible.

With seven days left before the May 11 poll, the KKB by-election campaign picks up pace with the flag war of the contesting parties except for the Independent candidate, in several locations around the constituency.

Due to unpredictable weather conditions — heavy downpours in the afternoon and sometimes in the morning — which, to a certain extent, affected the programmes lined up by the candidates when they had to be cancelled.

Thus far, Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate Pang Sock Tao, who is representing the Unity Government, has an average of more than 10 programmes a day and chooses markets and restaurants as campaign locations to gain voter support.

To win the hearts of voters, the former press secretary to the Minister of Housing and Local Government also conducted house visits, and walkabouts in the constituency and campaigned online to attract the support of young voters.

PH election director for the by-election, Ng Sze Han, said throughout the seven days of campaigning, the coalition campaign movement was filled with various programmes to meet voters to introduce Pang, 31, and thus far the candidate’s campaign work has reached 50 per cent of the areas visited.

“Thus far we have gone to almost all the areas in the voting district in KKB, regardless of whether it is Chinese villages, Indian and Malay areas or Orang Asli villages.

“I see the chance of winning is very good but we have to work harder and introduce a manifesto from the candidates on what development and changes they want to bring to the KKB state constituency which is very important,” Ng told Bernama.

Yesterday, Pang launched her manifesto, themed ‘Kekal Kuala Kubu’, which focuses on economic aspects; facilities; environment and recreation; heritage and culture; and the people’s well-being.

The same approach was also implemented by Perikatan Nasional (PN) candidate Khairul Azhari Saut, 54, and according to the PN deputy chairman who is also the president of Gerakan, Datuk Dr Dominic Lau Hoe Chai, the areas visited by the coalition candidate reached 50 per cent thus far.

Parti Rakyat Malaysia’s (PRM) candidate, Hafizah Zainuddin, 50, who uses a face-to-face approach with voters through ‘ceramah’ (talks), said that her campaign has thus far reached 30 per cent.

Independent candidate Nyau Ke Xin, 29, who is the youngest candidate for the by-election, said that her choices of campaign are house visits and interaction on social media. Thus far her campaign has covered 55 per cent.

The KKB by-election which will witness a four-cornered clash is being held following the death of incumbent Lee Kee Hiong, 58, on March 21 due to cancer.

In the State Election in August last year, Lee defeated his three challengers from PN, PRM and Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (MUDA) by a majority of 4,119 votes.

The Election Commission (EC) set a campaigning period of 14 days starting after the declaration of the candidates on April 27 until 11.59 pm, May 10.

According to the latest electoral roll by EC, the constituency has 40,226 registered voters consisting of 39,362 ordinary voters, 625 policemen, 238 military personnel and spouses, and one overseas absentee voter.

The EC has set May 11 as polling day, while early voting is Tuesday (May 7). — Bernama