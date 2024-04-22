KUALA LUMPUR, April 22 — The Badminton Association of Malaysia’s (BAM) introduction of a lucrative incentive scheme to reward players, will serve as an inspiration and motivation to players representing the country in the 2024 Thomas Cup competition in Chengdu, China, said team captain Soh Wooi Yik.

Wooi Yik who partners Aaron Chia in the men’s doubles competition said however, the goal can only be achieved if all worked together because the Thomas Cup competition is the most prestigious team event in the world.

“(Rewards?) Naturally rewards and incentives will boost the motivation of players further. I have been watching Thomas Cup action since I was small and the Thomas Cup is a team effort, not a one man show. We win there will be a reward.

“Bonding (among players) must be good and able to help each other because this tournament does not come often. As for me I will focus on the game we play and not think too much about the rewards,” he told reporters at the flag handing ceremony for the National Thomas and Uber Cup 2024 teams here today.

The 26-year-old player said together with his partner Aaron and Lee Zii Jia who are the seniors in the squad, it was naturally their responsibility to share their expertise and experience with junior players who will be making their debut in the competition.

“We go as a team and play as a team, therefore it is important to help each other, not only me, there is Aaron and Zii Jia to help solve problems faced by juniors (if any) because the juniors were previously not within our circle but now they will be with us. So everyone must showcase a spirit of togetherness when competing in the Thomas Cup,” he said.

Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) president Tan Sri Mohamad Norza Zakaria had earlier announced that the BAM was on the right track to offer lucrative incentives to the players if they win the Thomas Cup.

Meanwhile, Wooi Yik said Malaysia has an equal chance when facing Hong Kong in their opening fixture of the Thomas Cup and hoped the men’s doubles can snatch the first point.

Meanwhile, Uber Cup 2024 captain Teoh Mei Xing wants her teammates to value the opportunity that has been given to represent the country.

The BAM has lined up Lee Zii Jia, Leong Jun Hao, Cheam June Wei, Justin Hoh, Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik, Goh Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin Rumsani, Muhammad Haikal Nazri-Choong Hon Jian for the Thomas Cup competition with Malaysia drawn in Group D with Denmark, Hong Kong and Algeria.

In the Uber Cup competition, Malaysia represented by Goh Jin Wei, K. Letshanaa, Siti Nurshuhaini Azman, Wong Ling Ching, Siti Zulaikha Azmi, Go Pei Kee, Tan Zhing Yi, Ho Le Ee and Chan Wen Tse are drawn in Group B together with Thailand, Taiwan and Australia.

The 2024 Thomas and Uber Cup competitions are scheduled in Chengdu, China from April 27 to May 5. — Bernama