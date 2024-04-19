KUALA LUMPUR, April 19 — The national shuttlers are mentally strong and have shown a high level of fighting spirit ahead of the Thomas Cup and Uber Cup Finals to be held in Chengdu, China from April 27-May 5.

Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) psychologist Frederick Tan, in sharing this, said he would hold the “most” important part of the centralised training camp tonight with a 45-minute session to boost their spirit for the prestigious tournaments.

“We started (team building) on Wednesday so, to me, this (team building) for the players is very good. Especially now, they are picking up the pace and will come together as one team, one family and one goal for the Thomas Cup and Uber Cup.

“I think this is a very nice option... for me to get them to peak at the right time. So, my way of training them is how to get the timing (right)... when (is the time) for them to hit the ceiling, to go all the way,” he told reporters at Akademi Badminton Malaysia (ABM) in Bukit Kiara here today.

Frederick also reiterated that he is ready to provide all the support the coaches, led by ABM coaching director Rexy Mainaky, need to ensure success.

BAM have named Lee Zii Jia, Leong Jun Hao, Cheam June Wei, Justin Hoh, Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik, Goh Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin Rumsani and Muhammad Haikal Nazri-Choong Hon Jian for the Thomas Cup campaign, where Malaysia have been drawn in Group D with European giants and 2016 edition champions Denmark, Hong Kong and Algeria.

For the Uber Cup challenge, BAM have listed Goh Jin Wei, K. Letshanaa, Siti Nurshuhaini Azman, Wong Ling Ching, Siti Zulaikha Azmi, Go Pei Kee, Tan Zhing Yi, Ho Le Ee and Chan Wen Tse for the tough task that awaits them in Group B with Thailand, Taiwan and Australia. — Bernama

