KUALA LUMPUR, April 22 — Badminton fans in the country can expect intense battles at the 2024 Malaysia Masters Championship with the presence of many big names in the world’s top 10 who will participate in the annual event even though it is a post-qualification tournament for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games which ends on April 28.

Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) president Tan Sri Mohamad Norza Zakaria said the competition is mainly seen in the men’s singles event with the presence of world number one Viktor Axelsen of Denmark, Indonesian player Anthony Ginting (third in the world) and 2023 world champion Kunlavut Vitidsarn of Thailand (sixth in the world).

Apart from that, national professional men’s singles, Lee Zii Jia who emerged as the eighth seed of the tournament will lead the challenge of 21 national players who will participate in five events namely men’s singles, women’s singles, men’s doubles, women’s doubles and mixed doubles.

“Even though it is post-Olympic qualifying tournament, a lot of players would like to come. One is to get the competitive environment or tournament. Second is for Olympic seeding.

“...last year we had two finalists, Man Wei Chong-Tee Kai Wun and Pearly Tan-M. Thinaah so we hope this year our players will rise to the occasion and reciprocate the fans expectations,” he said after a press conference on the tournament which will take place at Axiata Arena, Bukit Jalil from May 21 to 26.

Meanwhile, the president and chief executive officer of PERODUA Datuk Seri Zainal Abidin said ithe six years of collaboration with the governing body for the tournament has seen the championship improving every year to meet current needs and requirements.

Zainal also expressed the hope that the national players would be able to win the championship at the tournament organised in the federal capital before the country’s fans.

Meanwhile, Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) secretary-general, Datuk Kenny Goh said the sales of tickets for the tournament started on April 8 and has received encouraging response, especially early bird offers.

“We hope that more fans will come and get the tickets. And I think today is the last day for the early bird. So if you want cheap tickets, please get it by today. If not, tomorrow it will be sold out. Or rather the normal price. So yes, we really hope that more fans will come and support this tournament,” he said. — Bernama