ALOR SETAR, April 18 — Kedah Darul Aman FC (KDA FC) have fully settled the salary arrears for the 2023 season and will now be able to retain their National Licence to compete in this season’s Super League campaign.

KDA FC acting chief executive officer Shahrul Samsudin said the club settled the salary arrears of all the players and officials in the Super League, KDA FC B, KDA FC C, and KDA FC D teams as well as that of the club’s administrative staff yesterday.

“The management team settled the arrears issue which has plagued the club since the end of last year through the efforts of all parties, especially KDA FC majority owner Tan Sri Mohd Daud Bakar, who worked tirelessly to create space and opportunity to find the best solution for the club.

“With the issue of salary arrears for the financial year 2023 settled before the April 20 deadline set by the First Instance Body (FIB), KDA FC have met the requirements and successfully retained the licence,” he said in a statement today.

Advertisement

He said they are positive that with the latest development, KDA FC will focus on implementing the direction that has been planned for the 2024/2025 season and future seasons in a more organised, effective and precise manner.

“For the 2024/2025 season, KDA FC will kick off the local football season with KDA FC C competing in the President’s Cup on April 21, followed by KDA FC D in the Youth Cup on May 4 before the main team competes in the Super League with their opening game against PDRM FC on May 11.

“So, we hope all parties will give us their support and contributions to enable the continuation of the Kedah football legacy, which reaches 100 years this year,” he said.

Advertisement

He also thanked all their loyal supporters for donating whatever they could towards efforts launched by the KDA FC management team.

Previously, independent body FIB was reported to have said that if KDA FC failed to make full payment of salary arrears for the year 2023 or provide proof of financial documents to settle the payments by 5 pm on April 20, the club’s National Licence would be revoked and the club would not be eligible to compete in the 2024/25 Super League season. — Bernama