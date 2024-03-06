ALOR SETAR, March 6 — The Kedah state government is inviting any party that wishes to help or sponsor the Kedah Darul Aman FC (KDA FC) football team that is currently facing financial difficulties.

Kedah Consumerism and Cost of Living, Youth and Sports Committee chairman Muhammad Radhi Mat Din said the state government faces several constraints in assisting the football team that was privatised last year.

“The KDA FC issue really is a long-standing issue, we have been informed that some players need to have part-time jobs as they have yet to receive their salaries following the financial difficulties it faces.

“Previously, this was under the state government’s jurisdiction, but I’m convinced it can be resolved well and soon. If there are parties who would like to rejuvenate the Kedah team, please do so,” he said during the winding up of the debate on the motion of thanks to the Sultan of Kedah at Kedah state legislative assembly here today.

Yesterday, Loh Wei Chai (PH-Bakar Arang) had asked about the state government’s efforts in helping the state football team in light of its financial troubles.

Muhammad Radhi said that even though KDA FC had financial difficulties, the team’s development showed positive signs since training began yesterday.

Four new players, Syafiq Ahmad, Rizal Ghazali, Irfan Zakaria and Zamri Pin, along with new team coordinator Ahmad Fauzi Saari joined the team for its pre-season training session yesterday. — Bernama