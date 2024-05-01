KUALA LUMPUR, May 1 — Thank you and appreciation messages from several Cabinet ministers poured in for the workers across the country in conjunction with the National Labour Day celebration today.

Agriculture and Food Security Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu, for one, conveyed special thanks to those in the agricultural sector such as farmers, planters, breeders, and fishermen who work tirelessly regardless of time to provide food sources for the Malaysian people.

He said their high level of commitment has helped ensure that the country’s food sources are always adequate and at their best level.

“Your unwavering commitment is the pride of the nation,” he posted on Facebook.

Advertisement

In a similar post, Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad described healthcare workers as the heroes and heroines of the nation, who fight on the frontlines to safeguard the health of all Malaysians.

“At the MoH (Ministry of Health), we are committed to producing quality and sufficient healthcare workers, in line with Malaysia Madani aspirations,” he said.

Meanwhile, Minister of Economy Rafizi Ramli said that every worker, regardless of their position, has a unique role to be proud of.

Advertisement

Nevertheless, he urged the workers to keep pace with the rapid global technological advancements.

“The technology we used 10-15 years ago may no longer be relevant to the current situation. The rapid pace of global development requires workers to constantly upgrade their skills to avoid being left behind,” he said.

Rafizi added that it is the responsibility of the government, entrusted with the highest level of the nation’s mandate, to formulate policies for workers to enjoy a good life and facilitate their skills upgrading.

Minister of Digital Gobind Singh Deo took the opportunity today to acknowledge those involved in the nation’s digitalisation efforts to ensure that Malaysia continues to progress and remain competitive internationally.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail described the contribution of workers in developing the country as very significant, while Minister of Science, Technology, and Innovation Chang Lih Kang urged all workers to continue fulfilling their duties and responsibilities to the best of their ability.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar, in his post, reminded all workers of the importance of carrying out the duties and tasks entrusted to them as perfectly as possible.

“May it bring us blessed sustenance. Be grateful for all the blessings. And may we all continue to be granted health and strength to carry out work for religion, country, and the ummah,” he said.

Meanwhile, Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi said that all the dedication and sacrifices of workers in developing the country are highly appreciated.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said, also through a Facebook post, urged all workers to renew their determination to enhance productivity and potential.

Last but not least, Minister of Higher Education, Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir also called on all workers under his ministry to continue working as a team and strive to improve quality for the continuity and success of the country’s higher education.

The National Labour Day is celebrated on May 1 every year to celebrate the contributions of working citizens, with this year’s theme being ‘Pekerja Kesuma Bangsa’, taking place at the Putrajaya International Convention Centre (PICC). — Bernama