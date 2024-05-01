KUALA LUMPUR, May 1 — Each worker in the country has a role to play in developing and fostering prosperity in the country, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

In a Facebook posting, he emphasised the importance of all workers giving their best in every job to achieve success.

“We are all workers. Each of us has our own role in developing and prospering this country.

“Regardless of the sector, be it in the office, factory, farm or community service, with our commitment and efforts to be the best in our respective fields of work, I am confident that this country will continue to advance towards a brighter future,” he said.

Zahid, who is also Rural and Regional Development Minister, said that every year on May 1 Malaysia joins the global community in celebrating Labour Day, to commemorate the spirit, hard work, dedication, and invaluable contributions made by workers across the country.

“Workers are the main pillar of the country’s progress and today, we express our appreciation for all their efforts that have contributed to shaping Malaysia’s brighter future,” said Zahid.

Themed ‘Pekerja Kesuma Bangsa’, the national-level Labour Day celebration was held at the Putrajaya International Convention Centre (PICC) today.

Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof said that the government always feels the pulse and listens to the voices as well as suggestions from workers in Malaysia to implement any improvement measures.

Fadillah, who is also Energy Transition and Water Transformation Minister, said the government remains committed to examining policies in order to assist workers who greatly contribute to the country.

According to him, this proves that the government understands the people’s concerns about income rates, covering aspects like workers’ minimum wage, job security and social protection.

“I call on all workers to continuously improve their performance and fulfil their duties sincerely, as work is regarded as an act of worship or ibadah, and then strive to give the best for your families, communities, and the nation.

“Let us all continue to persevere, be diligent and patient in fulfilling every responsibility entrusted to us,” he said in a post on Facebook in conjunction with today’s Labour Day celebration. — Bernama