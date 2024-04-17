LOS ANGELES, April 17 — Rory McIlroy rubbished reports linking him with a move to LIV Golf on Tuesday, vowing to remain a PGA Tour player for the rest of his career.

A report in Britain said McIlroy — a long-time critic of the upstart Saudi circuit — was poised to switch to LIV in a staggering deal worth US$850 million.

But the four-time major winner from Northern Ireland swiftly debunked the rumours in an interview with NBC’s Golf Central on Tuesday.

“I honestly don’t know how these things get started,” McIlroy said.

“I’ve never been offered a number from LIV, I’ve never contemplated going to LIV. Again, I think I’ve made it clear over the past two years that I don’t think it’s something for me.”

LIV has signed a slew of golf’s elite since its formation, with Spanish star Jon Rahm the last big name to make the switch last December in a move reported to be worth around US$500 million.

McIlroy, who has been increasingly conciliatory towards LIV professionals in recent months amid ongoing negotiations with the PGA Tour over a merger, reiterated that he bore no ill will to golfers who have joined the circuit.

“One of the things I think I’ve realised over the past two years is that people can make their own decisions on whatever they think is best for themselves,” McIlroy said.

“Who are we to judge them for that? But personally for me my future is here on the PGA Tour and it’s never been any different.

“I’m here today and playing a PGA Tour next week and I’ll play the PGA Tour for the rest of my career.”

McIlroy was speaking ahead of this week’s RBC Heritage in South Carolina where he is among a star-studded field taking part following last week’s Masters at Augusta. — AFP