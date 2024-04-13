KUALA LUMPUR, April 13 — National men’s doubles Goh Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin Rumsani are just one step away from winning the Badminton Asia Championship (BAC) 2024 title in Ningbo, China today.

The national pair reached the final after defeating fellow countrymen Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik 21-14 and 21-18 in a 40-minute battle, in the semi-finals at the Ningbo Olympic Sports Centre Gymnasium.

It is the second victory of Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin ranked 19th in the world over the senior doubles ranked fifth in the world who are also the country’s top men’s doubles, after their last conquest in the German Open 2019.

Waiting for them in the final, are the winners of the other semi-final match between home pair Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang and Taiwanese duo, Lee Jhe Huei-Yang Po Hsuan today.

The last time Malaysia emerged as the BAC men’s doubles champions was in the 2007 edition in Johor Bahru through Choong Tan Fook-Lee Wan Wah who defeated compatriots, Koo Kien Keat-Tan Boon Heong 21-14, 11-21, 21-12. — Bernama

