LONDON, April 12 — Newcastle United remain a dangerous opponent at St James’ Park despite an alarming injury list, Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou said on the eve of tomorrow’s Premier League clash.

Spurs head into the clash in fourth place after picking up 60 points from 31 matches, level with fifth-placed Aston Villa but with a game in hand. Newcastle sit eighth on 47 points.

Spurs were thrashed 6-1 by Newcastle at St James’ Park in April last year, but Postecoglou said there was no reason to dwell on the past.

The defeat had led to Spurs sacking then interim coach Cristian Stellini, while Spurs players reimbursed the club’s supporters who paid for tickets.

Advertisement

“It will be a tough game,” Postecoglou told reporters today. “We are leaving today and we have had good preparation for it.”

Newcastle’s latest injury blow came with midfielder Joe Willock set to miss the Spurs game due to an Achilles injury. Jamaal Lascelles, Nick Pope, Kieran Trippier and Callum Wilson are among the players already sidelined.

“They are going through a tough time with injuries, like everyone this season, but they have probably been hurt for more of a prolonged period than anyone else,” Postecoglou added.

Advertisement

“At home they are still a very good side, irrespective of who is out there facing them. We are going to have to match their energy, but it is the way we like to play football too.”

For Spurs, forward Richarlison is out with a knee injury that also saw the Brazilian miss their 3-1 home win over Nottingham Forest last week.

“He’ll miss this week,” Postecoglou said.

“He’s close but with the weekend off next week we feel that the last two rounds are pretty stacked with games for us and having him ready for that is more important but he’s progressing well.”

The Australian was also asked about the semi-automated offside technology, which the Premier League will introduce next season to speed up decision-making after the clubs unanimously agreed on the move at a shareholders’ meeting yesterday.

“I don’t know a lot about it, but if it means they make decisions quicker and clearer then I’m all for it,” he said. — Reuters