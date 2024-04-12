PARIS, April 12 — Fernando Alonso yesterday pledged his future to Aston Martin, dashing any thoughts of the two-time former champion replacing Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes next season.

The 42-year-old two-time former world champion has penned a new deal with Aston, ensuring he will drive for the team into 2026 when new regulations are introduced.

“I’m here to stay,” he confirmed.

The evergreen Spanish veteran had been mooted as a possible contender to succeed seven-time champion Hamilton at Mercedes after the Briton’s move to Ferrari next year.

Advertisement

Alonso and Aston have enjoyed a superb partnership since he moved to the British stable from Alpine.

He secured six of the first eight podiums last season, and displayed his undiminished expertise with second place finishes at Monaco, Canada and the Netherlands.

Those buoyant performances lifted the team bankrolled by his driving partner Lance Stroll’s Canadian billionaire father Lawrence to fifth from seventh last term.

Advertisement

Hamilton’s shock announcement that he was leaving Mercedes for Ferrari in 2025 inevitably led to speculation that Alonso could end up driving alongside George Russell next season.

But Thursday’s revelation put those thoughts to bed as he nailed his colours to the Silverstone outfit for the foreseeable future.

Alonso has won 32 Grand Prix races, although his wait to add to that tally has gone on for 11 years.

Aston team principal Mike Krack said: “Securing Fernando’s long-term future with Aston Martin Aramco is fantastic news.

“We have built a strong working relationship over the last 18 months and we share the same determination to see this project succeed.”

Krack said the team and Alonso had been in constant dialogue over the last few months.

“And Fernando has been true to his word: when he decided he wanted to continue racing, he talked to us first. Fernando has shown he believes in us, and we believe in him,” Krack added.

“Fernando is hungry for success, driving better than ever, is fitter than ever, and is completely dedicated to making Aston Martin Aramco a competitive force.”

The Aston boss noted that this “multi-year agreement with Fernando” takes them into 2026 when they begin their works power unit partnership with Honda.

“We look forward to creating more incredible memories and achieving further success together” he said.

Alonso is set to become the first driver to take part in 400 Grand Prix races later this season.

After the opening four rounds of the 2024 campaign, Alonso is eighth in the standings. — AFP