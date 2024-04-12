KUALA LUMPUR, April 12 — National men’s doubles pairs Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik and Goh Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin Rumsani will play each other tomorrow to determine a slot for the final of the Badminton Asia Championships 2024 in Ningbo, China.

The two pairs advanced to the semi-finals after eliminating their opponents in the last eight of the tournament held in the Ningbo Olympic Sports Centre Gymnasium today.

Aaron-Wooi Yik, seeded fourth, needed just 30 minutes to power past home pair and seventh seeds Liu Yu Chen-Ou Xuan Yi 21-14, 21-15.

With the victory, the 2022 world champions equalled their head-to-head records to 4-4 since the two pairs first met at the Indonesia Open 2022 semi-finals.

Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin continued their fine run in the tournament as they staged a comeback in a gruelling 68-minute battle to oust 2020 Olympic Games champions Lee Yang-Wang Chi-Lin of Taiwan 19-21, 21-19, 21-19.

However, a tough task awaits the world number 19 duo tomorrow as they have won just once against Aaron-Wooi Yik in their previous seven encounters. — Bernama

