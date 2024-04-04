KUALA TERENGGANU, April 4 — Jesse Ewart, the import rider of Asia’s best cycling team Terengganu Cycling Team (TSG), pedalled his way to victory in the 155.9-kilometre (km) Stage Four of the Tour of Thailand today.

Ewart took the stage win in three hours, 38 minutes and 26 seconds, with Thailand’s Thanakhan Chaiyasombat in second place and Dutchman Aden Van Engelen third.

Ewart said the hot weather, with the temperature soaring to 40 degrees Celcius, was his biggest challenge on day four of the tour.

“I felt the heat, that was a hard, hot day. But we rode well as a team.

“We missed the break, we chased it back. It was hot...,” he said via a video clip shared with the media today.

TSG’s charge in Thailand is led by five other riders, including Kee Zhe Yie, Irwandie Lakasek, Aiman Cahyadi, Anatolii Budiak and Muhammad Nur Aiman Rosli, who clinched Stage Two of the Tour of Thailand on Tuesday (April 2). — Bernama

