KUALA LUMPUR, March 28 — Perbadanan Stadium Malaysia is set to hold a post-mortem regarding the Bukit Jalil National Stadium (SNBJ) pitch early next week.

This was confirmed by the corporation in a statement on its website, which announced that the meeting regarding the iconic venue of the Harimau Malaya squad will be held with consultants and SNBJ contractors.

“PSM is committed to continuously improving and will provide feedback after the post-mortem,” said the statement.

The condition of the SNBJ pitch has been a hot topic following the circulation of a video and images showing damaged turf after the international singer Ed Sheeran’s concert on February 24.

Advertisement

The same thing occurred last November when PSM allowed the Coldplay concert to be held, resulting in turf damage despite the Zeon Zoysia grass being newly replaced.

In addition, the Malaysian and Omani teams were not allowed to train the day before the 2026 World Cup 2026/2027 Asian Cup Qualifying Group D match on Monday.

Netizens, particularly local football fans hurled criticisms about SNJB pitch, which was deemed unsatisfactory during the 2026 World Cup 2026/2027 Asian Cup Qualifying Group D match between Harimau Malaya and Oman, ultimately resulting in a 2-0 victory for the visitors on Tuesday. — Bernama

Advertisement