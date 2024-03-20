WASHINGTON, March 20 — Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell will be sidelined for at least a week after undergoing surgery yesterday to repair a broken nose, the NBA team announced.

The 27-year-old US star suffered the nasal fracture on Saturday in a 117-103 loss at Houston, the club said, and missed Monday’s 108-103 victory at Indiana.

Mitchell, the Cavs’ scoring leader with 27.4 points a game, underwent a realignment procedure at the Cleveland Clinic and will be reevaluated in about one week, the club said.

Mitchell had missed seven games before his return at Houston due to a bruised left knee.

So far this season, Mitchell is also averaging career highs of 6.1 assists, 5.3 rebounds and 1.8 steals a game.

His efforts have sparked the Cavaliers to a 43-25 record and third place in the Eastern Conference, only one game behind second-place Milwaukee.

Mitchell will miss games at home today against Miami, at Minnesota on Friday, at Miami on Sunday and at home against Charlotte on Monday. If all goes well, he could return on March 27 at Charlotte. — AFP

