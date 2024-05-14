LOUISVILLE (US), May 14 — Tiger Woods is the main attraction whenever he’s on a golf course.

That was proved true again yesterday as throngs of fans gathered to follow Woods’ PGA Championship practice round at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Ky.

Videos and pictures taken from the course showed Woods tee off at the par-5 10th hole and finish on No. 18.

Woods, 48, is set to play for the first time since making the cut at the Masters in April and finishing 60th. He finished second at the PGA Championship as recently as 2018 but did not play last year after undergoing ankle surgery.

Woods won the 2000 PGA Championship at Valhalla by beating Bob May in a playoff. It was the third straight win of what was ultimately dubbed the “Tiger Slam” and the fifth of his 15 career major wins.

The PGA Championship begins Thursday. Woods will meet with the media today. — Field Level Media via Reuters

