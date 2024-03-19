BUENOS AIRES, March 19 — Four footballers of Argentine premier division club Velez Sarsfield were provisionally detained yesterday in an investigation into allegations they raped a woman in a hotel room this month, the plaintiff’s lawyer said.

The four — Uruguayan Sebastian Sosa, Paraguay’s Jose Florentin and Argentines Braian Cufre and Abiel Osorio — were ordered held for 48 hours until a judge decides whether they should remain under arrest pending the investigation.

The detention order came after a request by prosecutor Eugenia Maria Posse following a three-hour interview with the alleged victim.

In a statement broadcast on TV, the accuser’s lawyer Patricia Neme said there were “sufficient elements to request pre-trial detention” as the four had “sufficient means” to flee if they wanted to avoid trial.

A sports journalist, 24, alleged she was invited by Sosa to a hotel room in Tucuman, Argentina, where the other three were also waiting.

She said she felt dizzy after a few drinks, lay down on a bed, and was then raped.

Velez Sarsfield, from Buenos Aires, said in a statement yesterday it had suspended the four players and ordered an internal investigation.

“The Club reiterates its deepest concern about the reported events, which are clearly contrary to the principles and values of our institution,” it said.

A judge will decide Wednesday whether to extend the players’ detention. — AFP