JASIN, March 3 — Rainy weather during the opening round of the Malaysia Cub Prix Championship 2024 did not hinder Petronas Sprinta Yamaha-CKJ Racing rider Md Akid Aziz from dominating the race to lead the CP150 category here today.

The reigning overall champion from last season clocked a time of 17 minutes 17.228 seconds after completing 20 laps, leaving his closest competitor Azroy Hakeem Anuar from the Honda Estremo Yuzy Racing team in second place (17:20.733s) and his teammate Ahmad Afif Amran in third place (17:21.083s).

The 26-year-old rider said that having a good motorcycle allowed him to lead from start to finish, thus securing a victory that he described as a good start to tackle the remaining nine rounds.

“I am pleased with today’s timing, but it was quite challenging, especially in the wet track conditions where I needed to be cautious, particularly on the corners.

“Defending the championship title will be quite difficult as the next races are sure to be tougher, with other teams ready to provide fierce competition,” he told reporters after the race concluded.

The prizes for the winners were presented by the State Youth Development, Sports and Non-Governmental Organisations Committee chairman V.P. Shanmugam.

Md Akid, who hails from Kuala Lumpur, said besides Azroy Hakeem and Afif, among the other main challengers this season is Yamaha JHR Petronas Sprinta Yamaha Maju Motor rider Kasma Daniel Kasmayudin.

“Nevertheless, what’s more important is for me to maintain the momentum to defend the CP150 title this year,” he said.

Meanwhile, Azroy Hakeem, who secured second place, was also satisfied with the race result as he tried to challenge Md Akid.

He mentioned that the slightly wet track conditions somewhat hindered his efforts to compete with the leading rider, who had taken the lead from the start of the race.

However, Azroy Hakeem, who finished third overall last year, is determined to improve his position and aims to target the overall championship title this season. — Bernama