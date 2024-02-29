KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 29 — National dive queen Datuk Pandelela Rinong and her teammate Nur Dhabitah Sabri have been dropped from the Road To Gold (RTG) programme, programme coordinator Datuk Stuart Ramalingam announced today.

He attributed the move to their failure to qualify for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France at the recent World Aquatic Championship in Doha, Qatar.

“The committee will continue to monitor their progress and the Podium Programme will work closely with athletes and associations to ensure Pandelela and Nur Dhabitah receive all the support they need to find their rhythm again,” he said at a media conference here today.

With the elimination of both divers, all the training equipment borne by the RTG programme, including new dry gym training platforms, special rehabilitation centre and new springboards will become long term investments to benefit future national divers, he added.

He said that Pandelela and Nur Dhabitah, as national athletes, will continue to be part of the Podium Programme. — Bernama

