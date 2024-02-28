SEREMBAN, Feb 28 — The Ministry of Youth and Sports (KBS) has allocated RM17 million to upgrade the Seremban 2 Hockey Stadium as well as the Tampin and Kuala Pilah Youth and Sports Complex this year.

Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar, Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun said of that amount, RM5 million was used to repair the hockey stadium and RM12 million was allocated to upgrade the two youth and sports complexes.

“The hockey stadium involves drainage work, replacement of lights and a new synthetic (turf) field, while the KBS complex in Tampin and Kuala Pilah has not been repaired for a long time,” he told reporters after chairing the Exco Meeting here today.

In other developments, Aminuddin said quarry operators in 18 areas in the state were urged to control their respective operational activities to avoid haze and an increase in the air pollution index (IPU), especially during hot weather.

“I don’t want to see dust scattered in the air, I have asked the Department of Environment (DoE) and the land office to monitor more often, strict action must be taken.

“The situation can be controlled according to the established procedure, using water spray, the work of stone blasting is done at the appropriate time,” he said. — Bernama

