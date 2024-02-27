MUNICH, Feb 27 — Bayern Munich yesterday announced the signing of Max Eberl as managing director of sport until June 2027, the club’s first step in replacing outgoing manager Thomas Tuchel.

Eberl “brings not only decades’ long experience in football management, he has also started playing football at FC Bayern and became a professional here. We are convinced that he will successfully shape and mold the future of the club,” Bayern said.

“The task of sport managing director is a big challenge that I will undertake with a lot of respect and humility,” said Eberl, who will take on his post from March 1.

Eberl’s appointment had been an open secret for months.

Eberl will work alongside current Bayern sporting director Christoph Freund, who arrived from Red Bull Salzburg in the summer of 2023.

Bayern is believed to have paid a fee to release Eberl from his contract with former club RB Leipzig.

Leipzig stood Eberl down in September less than a year after he joined the club, saying he showed “a lack of commitment” to the German Cup holders.

German media reported at the time that Eberl had his sights set on a move to Bayern, despite being under contract at Leipzig.

The 50-year-old officially replaces Hasan Salihamidzic, who was let go by Bayern at the end of the 2022-23 season.

Bayern on Wednesday said Tuchel would leave the club in the summer by “mutual consent”, although the coach said on Saturday he would have preferred to stay at the club.

Bayern, who have won the past 11 Bundesliga titles, sit eight points behind leaders Bayer Leverkusen with 11 matches remaining this season.

German media reported Bayern beat Premier League side Liverpool, who will have a vacancy in the sporting director position in summer, to sign Eberl, with coach Jurgen Klopp a long-term admirer.

Eberl has long been considered one of German football’s shrewdest scouts, with an eye for young talent.

He spent 14 years as sporting director at Borussia Moenchengladbach, before stepping down in January 2022 due to exhaustion.

At Gladbach, Eberl unearthed several talents including Marco Reus, Granit Xhaka, Yann Sommer and Marcus Thuram.

During his brief stint at Leipzig, Eberl oversaw a summer rebuild, bringing in talents Lois Openda, Xavi Simons and Castello Lukeba. — AFP