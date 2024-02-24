LONDON, Feb 24 — Leeds boosted their bid for automatic promotion to the Premier League with a stirring fightback in yesterday's 3-1 win against Championship leaders Leicester.

Daniel Farke’s side trailed to Wout Faes’ first half header, but Leicester paid the price for failing to add to their lead at Elland Road.

The Foxes wasted several chances before Connor Roberts equalised with 10 minutes left.

That set the stage for a thrilling finale as Archie Gray’s shot deflected off Faes to put Leeds in front in the 83rd minute.

Patrick Bamford glanced in Daniel James’ free-kick in stoppage-time to the delight of the 37,000 capacity crowd.

Second-placed Leeds are now six points behind Leicester and hold a three point advantage over third placed Ipswich.

The top two are promoted automatically, with the next four teams going into the play-off semi-finals.

Relegated from the top-flight last season, Leeds, who have 12 matches remaining, would dearly love to avoid the play-off lottery and this was a huge step towards that target.

They have equalled a club record set in 1931 with their ninth consecutive league victory and head to Chelsea in the FA Cup fifth round on Wednesday.

“It was unbelievable. There is a lot of emotion because it was a crazy game. I can’t describe it,” Leeds forward Georginio Rutter said.

“It is never finished, we are Leeds. For me at 1-0 it was like it 0-0, so to finish 3-1 in unbelievable.

“We are the best team I think. It (the title race) is not finished. Today we have to enjoy this.”

Ipswich will go level on points with Leeds if they win their game in hand against Birmingham on Saturday.

Fourth-placed Southampton, who host struggling Millwall on Saturday, are five points behind Leeds with a game in hand.

Leicester are still odds on to win promotion back to the Premier League after last season’s relegation, but this was a frustrating setback.

Enzo Maresca’s team have now lost two successive games to stall their hopes of running away with the Championship title.

Emil Riis took centre-stage as Preston improved their play-off prospects with an impressive 3-0 win at Coventry.

Riis put Preston ahead with a first minute header before setting up Will Keane for the second goal.

The Danish striker then forced Coventry’s Bobby Thomas to put through his own net as Preston moved about the Sky Blues into seventh place.

Preston are two points behind sixth placed Hull, who hold the last of the four play-off spots.

Unbeaten in 21 league games against Coventry stretching back to 2007, Preston are now unbeaten in six games after inflicting the hosts’ first defeat at the CBS Arena since October. — AFP