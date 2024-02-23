ROME, Feb 23 ― AS Roma beat Feyenoord 4-2 on penalties to advance to the Europa League last 16 today following a 1-1 draw after extra time in a repeat of the first-leg result.

Roma goalkeeper Mile Svilar denied David Hancko and Alireza Jahanbakhsh in the shootout to send his side into the knockout stages.

Roma joined AC Milan in the last 16 after the Italian side completed a 5-3 aggregate win over Stade Rennais despite being beaten 3-2 in a thrilling match.

Santiago Gimenez gave Feyenoord the lead in the fifth minute with a deflected close-range shot before Roma captain Lorenzo Pellegrini levelled 10 minutes later, sending a stunning curled shot into the top corner.

Clearly fired up, Roma pushed for the lead and Bryan Cristante, Pellegrini and Rick Karsdorp all had chances as the hosts kept Feyenoord under pressure for the remainder of the first half.

Feyenoord's defence, however, continued to make things difficult for Roma and goalkeeper Timon Wellenreuther denied Romelu Lukaku's attempt from a rebound shortly before the game went into the extra time.

Wellenreuther denied the Belgium striker again in the dying minutes before saving his shot in the penalty shootout.

Sporting Lisbon, Sparta Prague and Olympique de Marseille also joined the eight group stage winners in the last-16 draw on Friday.

Sparta recovered from a 3-2 first-leg defeat by Galatasaray to upset the Turkish side with a 4-1 home win to advance 6-4 on aggregate.

The Czech champions scored three goals after the visitors were down to 10 men when Kaan Ayhan was sent off in the 68th minute.

Sporting Lisbon advanced 4-2 on aggregate against Young Boys after the Swiss side scored late to grab a 1-1 consolation draw in the return leg.

Olympique de Marseille came from a goal down to beat Ukraine's Shakhtar Donetsk 3-1 following a 2-2 draw in the first leg.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who levelled for the French side in the 23rd minute, became the competition's all-time top scorer with 31 goals.

Azerbaijan's Qarabag, Benfica and Freiburg also reached the knockout stages. ― Reuters