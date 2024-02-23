NYON, Feb 23 — Four-time European champions Ajax on Friday were drawn to face Premier League club Aston Villa in the Europa Conference League last 16 next month.

Ajax, who edged out Bodo/Glimt in extra time in the knock-out play-off round on Thursday, will host the first leg in Amsterdam on March 7 before the return game in Birmingham seven days later.

Aston Villa, the 1982 European champions, are playing in continental competition for the first time since 2010 this season and sit fourth in the Premier League.

Their manager Unai Emery has won the Europa League four times as a head coach.

Full last-16 draw

Servette (SUI) v Viktoria Plzen (CZE)

Ajax (NED) v Aston Villa (ENG)

Molde (NOR) v Club Brugge (BEL)

Union Saint-Gilloise (BEL) v Fenerbahce (TUR)

Dinamo Zagreb (CRO) v PAOK (GRE)

Sturm Graz (AUT) v Lille (FRA)

Maccabi Haifa (ISR) v Fiorentina (ITA)

Olympiakos (GRE) v Maccabi Tel Aviv (ISR)

First legs to be played on March 7, second legs to be played on March 14. — AFP