BERLIN, Feb 16 — Tottenham winger Timo Werner said on Friday “the fun has completely returned” as a result of his loan move from RB Leipzig in January.

Werner has two assists in five games since coming back to London, where he played with Chelsea from 2020 to 2022.

“I’m much happier. After five games you can say that the transfer was worth it,” he told Sky Germany.

Tottenham, who sit fourth in the Premier League, have an option to buy Werner when his loan deal, reportedly worth €20 million (RM103 million), ends in the summer.

Werner suggested however that a return to Leipzig was unlikely, saying he had “relatively few discussions” with coach Marco Rose.

“During the first half of the season it was clear what the coach thought of me and what he had planned for me. That’s why it was easy to take this step.”

The forward moved to Chelsea having scored 93 goals and made 40 assists in 157 appearances for Leipzig.

Despite winning the Champions League with Chelsea, he was unable to recapture his form at Stamford Bridge, with 23 goals and 21 assists in 89 appearances.

Werner moved to Tottenham in a bid to get extra game time ahead of Euro 2024, which Germany will host.

He has 24 goals in 57 games for Germany but has not played since March 2023. — AFP