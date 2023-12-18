KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 18 — Sabah FC clinched a commendable third spot in the 2023 Super League competition after sweeping pass Kedah Darul Aman FC (KDA) 2-0 at the Likas Stadium in Kota Kinabalu, last night.

The three points earned yesterday saw Sabah FC finish with 54 points behind champions Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) and Selangor who claimed the top two spots respectively while KDA FC finished fourth with 53 points.

Sabah under the able leadership of former National coach Datuk Ong Kim Swee, scored their goals through Mohamad Irfan Fazail and import Ramon Machado.

In Petaling Jaya, 2023 Super League season runner-up, Selangor FC ended their final fixture on a winning note after scoring a convincing 3-1 victory over PDRM FC at the Majlis Bandaraya Petaling Jaya (MBPJ) Stadium last night.

The squad under the tutelage of another former National coach Tan Cheng Hoe took a 2-0 lead with National striker Mohamad Faisal Abdul Halim finding the net in the 37th minute from the penalty spot and Brendan Gan extending the lead in the 44th minute.

PDRM FC managed to reduce the deficit in the 71st minute through Fadi Awad but substitute Richmond Boakye restored the two-goal advantage in the 88th minute to secure all three points.

Malaysia Cup runner-up Terengganu FC also capped a win on their final day of the league season by beating Perak FC 3-0 at the Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin Stadium in Kuala Nerus.

Terengganu FC’s top goal poacher Ivan Mamut started the ball rolling in the seventh (7th) minute before Engku Muhammad Nur Shakir Engku Yacob@Engku Azman made it 2-0 in the 17th minute while substitute Mohd Nor Hakim Hassan completed the rout in the 81st minute.

In Seremban, visiting side Kuching City FC bounced back from a one goal deficit to score an emphatic 4-1 win over Negeri Sembilan at the Tuanku Abdul Rahman Stadium in Paroi.

Muhammad Shahrel Fikri Mohd Fauzi gave Negeri Sembilan FC a flying start but the visitors fought back with goals from Bruno Dybal (44th min), Yuki Tanigawa (47th min), Pedro Henrique (55th min) and Dybal’s second of the night in the 73rd minute to fly home with three points.

For the record, JDT who clinched the 2023 Super League title with three matches to spare, registered an unprecedented record in Malaysian football by winning the Super League title for the 10th consecutive season. — Bernama