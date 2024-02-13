PETALING JAYA, Feb 13 — The Video Assistant Referee (VAR) system will undergo on-field tests from April 20 to April 24 before it can be approved by Fifa, said Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) vice-president Datuk S. Sivasundram.

He said that, if approved by the world body, the VAR is set to be used in the Malaysia League (M-League), which will kick off in May.

Sivasundram said this at a media conference after the 10th FAM Executive Committee meeting for the 2021-2025 term, which was also attended by FAM president Datuk Hamidin Mohd Amin, at Wisma FAM here today.

He said: “A total of 21 referees, 20 assistant referees and nine ‘replay referees’ have completed the VAR training that is recognised by Fifa.”

In January, the Malaysian Football League (MFL) was reported to moved the kick-off dates for the new M-League season from May 3-5 to May 10-12 following the change in Fifa’s inspection dates in connection with the VAR system. — Bernama

