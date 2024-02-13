KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 13 — Sabah FC’s journey in the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Cup campaign came to an abrupt halt at the Asean Zone semi-final stage after they went down 3-0 to Australia’s Macarthur FC at the Campbelltown Sports Stadium in Sydney today.

Although the hosts had more possession in the early stages of the game, Sabah FC did have some good chances, especially through Daniel Ting in the second minute and Brazilian striker Ramon Machado in the 30th minute.

However, it was 2022 Australia Cup champions Macarthur who drew first blood through skipper Ulises Davila in the 40th minute.

The home team, also known as the Bulls, ended Sabah FC’s hopes when 20-year-old midfielder Jed Drew struck a brace in the 46th and 80th minutes.

In the Asean Zone final, Macarthur FC, who have yet to lose after six matches in the Australian League (A-League), will meet the winners of the other semi-final between Central Coast Mariners (Australia) and Phnom Penh Crown (Cambodia).

The winners of the final will then face India’s Odisha FC in the inter-zone semi-finals.

Sabah, coached by Datuk Ong Kim Swee, advanced to the Asean Zone semi-finals after emerging as Group H champions with 12 points while Macarthur were Group F champions with 18 points. — Bernama