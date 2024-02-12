PARIS, Feb 12 — Kylian Mbappe has recovered from a heel injury and returned to training with Paris Saint-Germain three days before their Champions League clash against Real Sociedad, the French champions said yesterday.

PSG came from behind to beat Lille 3-1 in Ligue 1 on Saturday, extending their lead to 11 points as Mbappe was rested.

Luis Enrique opted against taking any risks with the league’s top goalscorer, who was an unused substitute at the Parc des Princes after suffering an ankle injury in the French Cup win over Brest in midweek.

“If it had been a final, he would have played, on Wednesday he will be 100 per cent without a doubt,” Luis Enrique said about the team captain’s form ahead of the Champions League last 16 first leg. — AFP

