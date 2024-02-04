LONDON, Feb 4 — Leicester thrashed Stoke 5-0 on Saturday as the Championship leaders moved 11 points clear in their relentless march towards the Premier League.

Patson Daka opened the scoring and Kasey McAteer doubled the visitors’ advantage shortly before the half-hour mark in Stoke.

Daka netted his second from the penalty spot before Jamie Vardy came off the bench to complete the rout, firing his first goals in the league since November.

Relegated from the Premier League last season, Leicester look odds-on for an immediate return to the top-flight.

Advertisement

Ipswich missed their chance to move back into the top two as they lost 3-2 at Preston.

A week after being embarrassed by non-league Maidstone in the FA Cup fourth round, Ipswich stumbled again thanks to a Will Keane brace and George Edmundson’s own goal at Deepdale.

Ipswich debutant Kieffer Moore scored twice after coming off the bench at half-time, but Preston hung on for a victory which moved them towards the play-off places.

Advertisement

Southampton took advantage of Ipswich’s loss as they climbed into second with a 2-0 win at struggling Rotherham.

The high-flying Saints made it 23 games unbeaten with a dominant display at the New York Stadium, where first-half goals from Jan Bednarek and Adam Armstrong did the damage.

Bottom of the table Rotherham are 12 points from safety and have just one win in 17 league games.

Borja Sainz’s late strike gave Norwich a 2-1 win against Coventry at Carrow Road.

The Spanish winger produced a neat finish in the 84th minute to condemn the 10-man Sky Blues to their first defeat in 13 matches.

Mark Robins’ side had gone ahead early in the second half through Callum O’Hare’s goal, only to be pegged back 12 minutes later through Josh Sargent’s close-range finish.

Jaden Philogene’s early goal helped Hull beat Millwall 1-0 and move into the play-off spots.

The winger struck in the fifth minute as the Tigers secured a second consecutive win.

Fresh from sacking Darren Moore on Monday, Huddersfield thrashed fellow strugglers Sheffield Wednesday 4-0. — AFP