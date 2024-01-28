MUNICH, Jan 28 — Injury-hit Bayern Munich have signed fullback Sacha Boey from Galatasaray on a contract until 2028, the German champions said today.

The 23-year-old former France youth international had joined Galatasaray on four-year contract in 2021 from Stade Rennais. There were no financial details of the Bayern move but German media reported it was worth about €30 million.

“Sacha Boey is a very quick and physically very strong right back who puts in a lot of kilometres in each game and does not shy away from a one-on-one,” said Bayern sports director Christoph Freund. “He will improve our defensive quality.”

The Bavarians, second in the Bundesliga behind Bayer Leverkusen, have been struggling with a growing list of injury absences including defensive stalwarts Dayot Upamecano and Konrad Laimer, who were injured in their midweek win over Union Berlin and will be out for weeks.

Defensive midfielder Joshua Kimmich was also injured in that game, while defenders Kim Min-jae and Noussair Mazraoui are on international duty and right back Bouna Sarr is also injured. — Reuters