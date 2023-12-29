JOHOR BARU, Dec 29 — Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) technical director and club adviser Hector Bidoglio will be back to assume to post of head coach, replacing Esteban Solari.

JDT chief executive officer Alistair Edwards said Bidoglio will be assisted by Pablo Ricchetti as well as a new assistant coach from Argentina and a team of fitness and medical staff, who will be joining the club next season.

Edwards added that Mohd Aidil Zafuan Abdul Radzak will also be roped into the coaching lineup.

“Bidoglio was with us for a short time as JDT head coach from July to November 2022 before moving up to become JDT’s technical director.

Advertisement

“He also guided the Southern Tigers to victory in the Super League, Malaysia Cup and FA Cup last year,” he said in a post on the Johor Southern Tigers Facebook page today.

JDT yesterday announced that Solari and six players will be among those leaving the club as part of a financial restructuring to ensure the club’s long-term sustainability.

The six players are Mohd Aidil Zafuan, S. Kunanlan, Ahmad Hazwan Bakri, Adam Nor Azlin, Leandro Sebastian Velazquez and Diogo Luis Santo. — Bernama

Advertisement