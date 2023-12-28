PARIS, Dec 28 — German Bundesliga side Leipzig announced the arrival of midfielder Eljif Elmas from Italian champions Napoli yesterday.

The signing of the 24-year-old comes as Leipzig part ways with iconic midfielder Emil Forsberg, who joined in 2015 and led the club to promotion, but left last week to join New York Red Bulls.

Fourth in the Bundesliga Leipzig said Elmas would join on January 2, with German media claiming the fee would be €23 million.

“He’s signed a four-year contract and will wear our jersey until June 2028,” the club said.

North Macedonian Elmas joined Napoli from Fenerbahce in 2019 and played 143 Serie A games, winning the Italian title last season.

“Playing for Leipzig in the Bundesliga is a dream come true,” the player said in the statement. — AFP