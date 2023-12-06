KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 6 — The LRT services at the Bukit Jalil Light Rail Transit (LRT) station will be extended until 1am on December 8 in conjunction with the 2023 Malaysia Cup final between Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) and Terengganu FC.

Rapid Rail Sdn Bhd (Rapid Rail) said in a statement today that football fans are requested to arrive at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium before 5pm, to avoid the rush-hour congestion on Friday afternoon.

“This will give comfortable space for supporters and city residents heading home from the office.

“Additional staff and trains will be provided to take all passengers back to their destinations after the match. Therefore, fans are urged to comply with the rules for their own safety,” according to the statement.

Commuters are also advised to use the Touch n’ Go card and ensure sufficient balance to enjoy a fare discount of up to 25 per cent for passengers going to-and-from the Bukit Jalil LRT station only. — Bernama

