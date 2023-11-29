GEORGE TOWN, Nov 29 — The Penang State Assembly was told today that the state is targeting to win 40 gold medals at the 2024 Malaysia Games (Sukma) to be held in Sarawak.

State Youth, Sports and Health Committee chairman Daniel Gooi said the state government had allocated RM3 million for the preparation of the state’s contingent for the Games.

He said this included the supply of equipment and various other costs including flights, secretariat accommodation, vehicle rentals and attire for the state contingent.

“In order to realise this wish, the Penang State Sports Council has outlined a strategy for high-performance in sports based,” he said at the winding-up session of the 2024 Budget at the Penang State Legislative Assembly, here today.

He said comprehensive efforts to strengthen the state contingent were also underway and it would encourage cooperation between the sports associations and the state government. — Bernama

