KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 23 — Malaysia’s sailing team, Monsoon, is one step away from the quarter-finals after after marching into the third elimination round of the Star Sailors League (SSL) Gold Cup in Gran Canaria, Spain, yesterday.

Interestingly, the Monsoon is the only Asian team that will move on in the competition, which is seen as the World Cup of sailing.

Earlier, the national sailing team moved into the third elimination round by cruising past the United States (US), Argentina and Hungary in the second elimination round.

Commenting on the race, team tactician Nur Shazrin Mohamad Latif said the choppy waves made it tough but they managed to maintain the boat speed.

“I decided to go for pressure and avoided going inshore due to the wind shifts. We took a high mode at full speed, playing with the waves and the team working as one,” he said.

The Monsoon is now in second spot in Group 1 and is scheduled to meet the same three teams today to book their place in the last eight.

The Monsoon, led by Khairulnizam Mohd Affendy (helmsman), also comprises Nur Shazrin, Ahmad Faizul Aswad Mohamed (grinder), Ahmad Hakhimi Ahmad Shukri (trimmer), Ahmad Syukri Abdul Aziz (offside trimmer), Mohd Azhar Sadon Zubir (pitman), Uzair Amin Mohd Yusof (mainsail trimmer), Mohd Akiyuddin Mat Zaki (bowman), Asri Azman (floater), Mohd Amsyar Syahmi Mohd Ajwi (spare trimmer) and Ahmad Khairulhafiz Mohd Khambali (spare floater). — Bernama

