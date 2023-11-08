LONDON, Nov 8 — Sevilla boss Diego Alonso has challenged his players to avenge their Champions League loss to Arsenal when the Spanish side meet the Gunners in a crucial Group B clash on Wednesday.

Defeat for the reigning Europa League champions would leave their chances of reaching the Champions League knockout stages hanging by a slender thread.

Arsenal are top of the group after their 2-1 win at Sevilla a fortnight ago, while Alonso’s men sit four points behind them in third place with three games to play.

Alonso believes Sevilla deserved more from their last encounter with Arsenal and he wants his side to prove a point when they face the Premier League title chasers in north London.

“We competed well, with an unfair result for me because we did more for the game,” Alonso told reporters on Tuesday.

Arsenal have lost two of their three domestic games since beating Sevilla, with Saturday’s 1-0 defeat at Newcastle an especially painful result given the controversial nature of the Magpies’ winner.

Keen not to rile up Mikel Arteta’s side any further, Alonso was respectful of Arsenal’s quality, rating them as one of Europe’s elite clubs in Europe,

“The game at a strategic and football level is complex,” Alonso said.

“We are facing the fourth or fifth best team in Europe, they showed it last season, same in this one.

“It puts us in difficulties, but it also put us in difficulties two weeks ago.”

Sevilla will be without former Real Madrid star Sergio Ramos after the defender was ruled out with a calf injury. — AFP