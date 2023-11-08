DUBAI, Nov 8 — Dutch coach Alfred Schreuder parted ways with UAE club Al Ain today after just six months in charge following reports he would be moving to Saudi Arabia.

“An agreement was reached with Dutch coach Schreuder to terminate his contract by mutual consent due to the lack of harmony between the coach and his assistant technical staff with the company’s institutional work system,” Al Ain said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“We extend our sincere thanks and appreciation to the Dutch coach for the efforts he made with the team during his tenure, wishing him success in his next move.”

The club indicated that it would announce the new coach “in the coming hours.”

There were reports linking 51-year-old Schreuder to Saudi champions Al-Ittihad, who have sacked Portuguese coach Nuno Espirito Santo following a run of poor results.

Al Ain are third in the UAE Pro League with 15 points after seven games. They trail leaders Al Wasi by two points. — Reuters

