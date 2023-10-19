KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 19 — Malaysia is ready to host the match between Palestine and Australia in the Group I match of the 2026 World Cup/2027 Asian Cup Qualifiers which is scheduled to take place on November 21, Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports Adam Adli Abd Halim said.

He said the Youth and Sports Ministry had contacted the Palestinian embassy and made an offer to host the match at the Kuala Lumpur Football Stadium in Cheras.

“We have been in touch with the Palestinian Embassy this evening and made our offer to host the match between Palestine and Australia in Kuala Lumpur Stadium, Bandar Tun Razak next month,” he said in a post via X tonight

The statement was made in response to a post on X from journalist, Mani Djazmi @BBC_Mani who said the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) had rejected Palestine’s request to play the match in Algeria.

“The AFC has turned down Palestine’s request to play their World Cup qualifier against Australia next month in Algeria citing Algeria being in a different continent, unknown facilities and player welfare. Palestine have to nominate a new neutral venue in Asia by October 25,” Djazmi said.

Malaysia had previously been a neutral ground for the first leg of the 2018 World Cup Qualifying round play-off between Syria and Australia at the Hang Jebat Stadium, Melaka in October 2017. — Bernama

