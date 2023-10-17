KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 17 — The National Sports Institute (ISN) has set up the first Women’s Health Clinic at the National Sports Medical Centre (NSMC) as an initiative to address the health issues of female athletes.

Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh said the clinic was set up after receiving feedback through a town hall session conducted with the country’s female athletes last August.

“During the town hall session, many female athletes voiced out their opinions that I consider important for us to resolve.

“Some of them said they were in pain every month and there was no female doctor, obstetrician or gynaecologist here to consult them.

“We cannot expect male coaches to give advice to female athletes on this matter because they may not have sufficient knowledge about women’s health issues,” she told reporters after visiting the clinic here today.

With the setting up of the clinic, ISN also appointed a visiting obstetrician and gynaecologist Dr Jerilee Azhary and a permanent female doctor, Dr Wan Nadiah Zainab Wan Azman, to handle and provide medical services to the national female athletes.

Among the services provided are consultation, health check-ups, external referrals and women’s health education sessions.

The clinic, which has been operational since October 4, operates every Wednesday from 9am to 1pm.

In another development, Hannah also congratulated national professional men’s singles player Lee Zii Jia on his win at the 2023 Arctic Open championship in Vantaa, Finland, defeating compatriot, Ng Tze Yong 21-14, 21-15 in the final, last Sunday.

“Congratulations to Lee Zii Jia for being able to bounce back and win a title after a long hiatus,” she said. — Bernama