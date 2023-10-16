Advertisement

SEPANG, Oct 16 — The National Sports Institute (ISN), along with the Malaysian Paralympic Council (MPM) and the National Sports Council (MSN) are in discussions to establish a reference centre for the classification of para sports.

Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh said it was an effort to improve the talent development ecosystem for para sports.

She said the reference centre at ISN will also cover the national classification system development project as well as education and research elements.

“Each of them (athletes) competing has their own classification, so we want to create that support at the ISN level and the search for talent will continue to ensure that those who represent Malaysia continue to excel,” she said when met at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) Terminal 1 here tonight.

Hannah was there to send off 153 athletes and officials from the Malaysian contingent to Hangzhou, China for the Asian Para Games from October 22-28.

Another 22 athletes and officials representing Malaysia in athletics, wheelchair tennis and table tennis had left for Hangzhou earlier.

A total of 113 athletes will be competing for Malaysia in 14 sports involving 104 events in Hangzhou edition. The national contingent is targeting a total of 35 medals.

In addition to being optimistic about the ability of experienced athletes, Hannah hopes that the new faces who will make their first appearance at the Para Asian Games can give their best and gain as much valuable experience as possible.

“I believe the athletes will not have the issue of being afraid and not being able to do their best, they usually excel in the search for medals,” she said.

Hannah said that the overall medal target approach can help the national contingent achieve success just as Malaysia did at the recent Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games. — Bernama