KOTA BHARU, May 9 —The bodies of two men reported missing yesterday at different locations along Sungai Kelantan, at Sultan Yahya Petra Bridge here and Kampung Kutan Sungai in Tumpat, have been found.

Kota Darul Naim Fire and Rescue Department head Ahmad Fakaruddin Berahim said the body of Saidi Che Hassan, 51, was found at 12.15pm today by villagers and that of Mohd Shafiq Razali, 28, was found by a rescue team at 5.49pm.

“The two bodies have been handed over to police and taken to Hospital Raja Perempuan Zainab II in Kota Bharu for a post-mortem,” he said when contacted.

Mohd Shafiq is said to have fallen off the bridge at 9.46 am while Saidi went missing after a boat capsized at 10.17 am. — Bernama

