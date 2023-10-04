KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 4 — Terengganu FC (TFC) shared the spoils with Indonesian club Bali United FC after a 1-1 draw in the second Group G clash of the Asian Football Confederation Cup (AFC) tonight.

It was a feisty affair in the first half of the match which took place at the Kapten I Wayan Dipta Stadium in Bali, Indonesia, with both teams going for goal, but the score remained 0-0 till half-time.

Bali United finally broke the goal deadlock through Privat Mbarga’s goal in the 54th minute.

Stunned by the goal, TFC increased their intensity, and the hard work paid off as Muhammad Syahmi Zamri’s in the final minute restored parity.

In another Group B match, Australia’s Central Coast Mariners FC thrashed Filipino club Stallion Laguna FC 9-1 at the Central Coast Stadium in Gosford, Australia.

Bali United currently lead Group G with four points, separated only by goal difference over second-placed TFC, while third-placed Central Coast Mariners have three points and Stallion Laguna are last with zero. — Bernama