LILLE, Sept 29 — Argentinian coach Marcelo Bielsa was Friday awarded a payout of €2 million (RM10 million) from his former club Lille because of a parachute clause in his pre-contract that protected him in the event of dismissal, even for gross misconduct.

Lawyers from both parties confirmed to AFP that Lille had been ordered to pay €2 million of the €19 million demanded by Bielsa, who was sacked after 13 matches in charge in December 2017 with the club second to bottom in Ligue 1.

Lille maintained that Bielsa, 68, had shown “aggression and denigration” towards some of his colleagues, and even “insubordination”, warranting in their eyes the gross misconduct charge.

Bielsa returned to work in England with Leeds United in June 2018, leading the Championship club into the Premiership before being sacked at the beginning of 2022.

He took over as coach of Uruguay’s national side in May. — AFP