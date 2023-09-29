PAMPLONA (Spain), Sept 29 ― Goals from Antoine Griezmann and Rodrigo Riquelme earned Atletico Madrid a 2-0 win over Osasuna in a bad-tempered LaLiga encounter which ended with both teams reduced to 10 men today.

Atletico, who have a game in hand, moved up to fifth place in the LaLiga standings on 13 points, six behind surprise leaders Girona. Real Madrid are second on 18 points, one ahead of champions Barcelona.

Roared on by their fans at a sold-out El Sadar Stadium, Osasuna started well and almost scored with a strike from the edge of the box by Lucas Torro that flew just wide.

However, Atletico hit back in the very next play with Griezmann, who was quick to react to a rebound after Osasuna goalkeeper Aitor Fernandez failed to hold on to Samuel Lino's cross. Griezmann rifled a close-range strike into the net.

Osasuna remained the dominant side and almost scored in the 37th minute, when left winger Johan Mojica dibbled past two defenders before unleashing a bullet strike off the near post.

The hosts created several chances, with Atletico goalkeeper Jan Oblak making a brilliant save to deny a point-blank strike from Torro in the 66th minute.

Tensions boiled over after Osasuna manager Jagoba Arrasate was shown a red card for arguing with the referee when David Garcia's goal was ruled out in the 75th minute.

Atletico scored from a quick counter-attack led by fullback Samuel Lino.

The Brazilian played a superb pass through to substitute Riquelme, who beat onrushing goalkeeper Fernandez and slotted into an empty net.

Four minutes later, Atletico's Alvaro Morata and Osasuna's Chimy Avila were also sent off following a clash.

“Every time we play here is a complex situation... It feels like the game will never end,” Atletico manager Diego Simeone told DAZN.

“We ended winning more comfortably than we probably should thanks to a counter-attack, but I don't think the score reflects what really happened.

“It was an important and tough win and we need some rest.” ― Reuters