KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 28 — National Sports Council (NSC) director-general Datuk Ahmad Shapawi Ismail ended his 35-year service with the agency today.

The NSC, in a post on its Facebook page, expressed its gratitude for the service and encouragement given by Ahmad Shapawi throughout his service since 1988.

“Happy retirement, may you always be happy with your beloved family,” said the message.

Meanwhile, Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh also congratulated Ahmad Shapawi on his retirement, describing him as a leader with great knowledge.

“Thank you Datuk Ahmad Shapawi for sharing a lot of experience at KBS (Ministry of Youth and Sports). Today, NSC has lost its fountain of knowledge and leadership over the years.

“Happy Birthday Datuk Shapawi and may you enjoy plenty of quality time with Datin, your children and grandkids! I have shared my personal thoughts about his retirement to the top leadership of the Ministry yesterday. Lots of tears. He will be dearly missed,” she said in a Facebook post.

Ahmad Shapawi has led NSC since 2014 when he replaced the late Datuk Seri Zolkples Embong. — Bernama