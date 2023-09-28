HANGZHOU, Sept 28 — Mohd Qabil Ambak Mahamad Fathil created history by winning equestrian’s first ever gold medal in the Asian Games by riding away with the individual Dressage at the 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games, here today.

During the competition held at Tonglu Equestrian Centre, Qabil who was reunited with favourite horse Rosenstolz, produced a dazzling performance that mesmerised the judges who awarded 75.780 points for the country’s veteran equestrian rider to win his first Asian Games gold.

On his way to the gold, Qabil also defeated defending champion Siu Jacqueline from Hong Kong who managed 73.450 points for the silver while India’s Anush Agarwalla took the bronze with 73.030 points.

For the record, Qabil had managed a silver at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta-Palembang, Indonesia and two bronze medals at the 2010 Guangzhou Asian Games in China and 2006 Doha Asian Games in Qatar, respectively in the same event.

The gold medal won by Qabil was the second for the country after Nur Shazrin Mohamad Latif’s first in the women’s ILCA 6 sailing event yesterday. — Bernama