KUALA LUMPUR, July 25 — The Olympic Council of Malaysia (OCM) is formulating several incentives for national athletes who win gold medals at the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou, China in September.

OCM vice-president Datuk Chong Kim Fatt said one of the initiatives is expected to be the provision of first-class flight tickets home in recognition of their achievements in bringing home the gold medal.

“We have forged a collaboration with China Eastern Airlines, which has direct flights to Hangzhou. They have made an exclusive offer to upgrade the seats to first class without extra charges if our athletes win gold.

“This is an initiative to encourage our athletes to give their best in Hangzhou and, more importantly, the offer is from a private firm,” he told reporters after chairing the Hangzhou Asian Games team managers meeting at Wisma OCM here today.

Kim Fatt, who is also the chef de mission to the Hangzhou Asian Games, also confirmed that Malaysia will send a 401-strong (293 athletes and 117 officials) contingent to the September 23-October 8 Asiad.

“A total of 293 athletes, 117 in Category A and 176 in Category B, have been confirmed for the Hangzhou Asiad,” he said.

Kim Fatt also said that a workshop on target-setting for the 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games will be held on August 22.

Malaysia returned from the 2018 edition in Jakarta with seven golds, 13 silvers and 16 bronzes and the national contingent’s best achievement in the Asiad was a 9-18-14 medal haul at the 2010 edition in Guangzhou, China. — Bernama