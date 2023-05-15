PHNOM PENH, May 15 — Malaysia’s only hope for a badminton gold medal hinges on the mixed doubles scratch pair of Yap Roy King-Cheng Su Yin after four other representatives, including men’s singles prospect Leong Jun Hao, fell in the semi-finals of the 2023 SEA Games, here, today.

Roy King-Su Yin survived a thrilling 72-minute encounter before prevailing 24-22, 25-27, 21-19 against Thailand’s Pakkapon Teeraratsakul-Phataimas Muenwong to check into the final at the Morodok Techo Badminton Hall.

The unseeded Roy King-Su Yin will take on top seeds Rehan Naufal Kusharjanto-Lisa Ayu Kusumawati in tomorrow’s final after the Indonesians fought back to down Thailand’s Ratchapol Makkasasithorn-Chasinee Korepap 19-21, 21-18, 21-19 in the other semi-final.

Met after the match, Roy King was full of praise for his partner Su Yin, who is still new in mixed doubles, for producing a stunning display to carry them into the final.

“If not for Su Yin, we could not have beaten the Thai pair. I am very happy we made the final,” he told reporters.

However, Roy King said they will tread with caution against the Indonesian pair and not show them too much respect in the final tomorrow.

In the meantime, national men’s singles shuttlers Jun Hao and Lee Shun Yang had to share bronze after coming up short against their Indonesian opponents — Christian Adinata and Chico Aura Dwi Wardoyo — in the last four.

Jun Hao, who was in good form heading into the semi-finals, went down 19-21, 12-21 to Adinata while Shun Yang lost 15-21, 18-21 to Chico.

World number 64 Jun Hao admitted that he could not match Adinata as his opponent was way better than him while Shun Yang said he was satisfied with his performance despite being on the losing end.

“I thought I had a chance in the second set but Chico made it difficult for me with his tricky shots,” said Shun Yang.

Hours after qualifying for the mixed doubles final, Su Yin returned to the court with her identical twin, Cheng Su Hui, but could not repeat her earlier feat as they fell 10-21, 17-21 to Indonesian second seeds Meilysa Trias Puspitasari-Rachel Allesya Rose in the women’s doubles semi-finals.

The women’s doubles final will be an all-Indonesian affair after top seeds Febriana Dwipuji Kusuma-Amalia Cahaya Pratiwi outclassed Malaysians Lee Xin Jie-Low Yeen Yuan 21-9, 21-9 in 30 minutes. — Bernama